After Rahul-Priyanka, now Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad to visit Hathras

Hours after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi visited Hathras to meet the family of the Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered recently, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will follow suit.
Azad is reportedly on his way to Hathras to meet the victim's family today.
Joining protests in Delhi on October 2, he had expressed his intent to do the same. "I will visit Hathras. Our struggle will continue till the time UP CM doesn't resign, and justice is served. I urge SC to take cognizance of the incident," he had said at the time.
Even as the girl fought for her life in UP's AMU Hospital, Azad had managed to reach the hospital after evading police on his way to Aligarh As he put it, he had come to express solidarity with his ailing sister. Days before the girl's death, protests had broken out against the atrocities faced by her. Leading the protests outside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad had at the time appealed to all members of the Dalit community to take to the streets and demand death penalty for the guilty.
Soon after, on Wednesday, his associates alleged that Azad as well as the Bhim Army's Delhi unit head, Himanshu Balmiki had been detained by the Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their way to Hathras, accompanying the family of the victim. Senior Aligarh police officials however had denied knowledge about the matter.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)