After Rahul-Priyanka, now Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad to visit Hathras

Hours after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi visited Hathras to meet the family of the Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered recently, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will follow suit.

Azad is reportedly on his way to Hathras to meet the victim's family today.

Joining protests in Delhi on October 2, he had expressed his intent to do the same. "I will visit Hathras. Our struggle will continue till the time UP CM doesn't resign, and justice is served. I urge SC to take cognizance of the incident," he had said at the time.