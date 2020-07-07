After Rahul Gandhi's 3 questions, Congress leaders say #ModiMuhKholoChinaBolo

A day after the Chinese Army moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 kilometres from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander-level talks and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held a two-hour video conference with Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has posed three questions at the Narendra Modi-led Central Government.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "National interest is paramount. GOI's duty is to protect it. Then, 1 - Why has Status Quo Ante not been insisted on? 2 - Why is China allowed to justify the murder of 20 unarmed jawans in our territory? 3 - Why is there no mention of the territorial sovereignty of Galwan valley?"
Meanwhile, other Congress leaders trended #ModiMuhKholoChinaBolo on Twitter on Tuesday. "Prime-Minister Modi has spoke 3 times since our 20 bravehearts were killed by China in Galwan Valley, But he hasn't mentioned CHINA a single time. Yes, not even once. Why is PM so scared? #ModiMuhKholoChinaBolo," wrote the party's National Convener Saral Patel.
"China killed 20 Indian soldiers, keeps the land, & Modi's media claims victory. Always media saves BJP. #ModiMuhKholoChinaBolo," said a party leader from Manipur.
Congress' criticism comes as PM Modi categorically did not mention 'China' in any of his speeches after the face-off at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. When Modi went to Leh and interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP, he had apparently taken a dig at China and said that the age of expansionism is over and added that the new age of development is here.
Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday agreed on maintaining and promoting normal exchanges and cooperation and safeguarding overall Sino-India relations, the officials said.
