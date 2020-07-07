After Rahul Gandhi's 3 questions, Congress leaders say #ModiMuhKholoChinaBolo

A day after the Chinese Army moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 kilometres from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander-level talks and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held a two-hour video conference with Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has posed three questions at the Narendra Modi-led Central Government.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "National interest is paramount. GOI's duty is to protect it. Then, 1 - Why has Status Quo Ante not been insisted on? 2 - Why is China allowed to justify the murder of 20 unarmed jawans in our territory? 3 - Why is there no mention of the territorial sovereignty of Galwan valley?"