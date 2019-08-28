After Rahul Gandhi snubs Pakistan over J-K, its minister advises him follow Motilal Nehru's footsteps

Islamabad: After Rahul Gandhi asked Islamabad to not indulge in New Delhi's internal matter, Pakistan Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhry on Tuesday advised the Congress leader to "stand tall" like his great-great-grandfather Motilal Nehru.

Pakistan has mischievously dragged Gandhi's name in a petition it filed addressing the United Nations regarding Jammu and Kashmir. Islamabad in its plea submitted with the international body had quoted the Congress leader, where the latter had said that people are dying in the Valley.

Rahul, in retaliation to Pakistan's claims, asserted that though he disagrees with the government on many issues but supports Centre's contention, that matter related to Jammu and Kashmir are internal for New Delhi.

In reaction to this, Hussain said: "Biggest problem of your politics is confusion, take a stance closer to reality, stand tall like your great-great-grandfather who is a symbol of Indian Secularism and liberal thinking, "ye daagh daagh ujala ye shab-gazida sahar vo intizar tha jis ka ye vo sahar to nahin."

This comes after Pakistani Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, said she has a written a letter to 18 UN Special Procedures mandate on Kashmir issue. In her letter, Mazari has claimed that Rahul Gandhi has noted that people are dying in Jammu Kashmir.

Mazari in her letter, which she also posted on her Twitter, to the UN body quoted Gandhi. " ...acts of violence have even been acknowledged by mainstream politicians, such as the Leader of the Congress Party, Mr. Rahul Gandhi who has noted, "people dying" in Jammu and Kashmir, in light of events "going very wrong there"," she wrote.

Pakistan has been rattled by the Indian government's move to strip the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue.

Islamabad has been snubbed on all fronts as the international community has made it clear that the Kashmir issue is strictly New Delhi's internal matter.