After Puri's intervention, Indian stranded in Riyadh to return home today

A man, who was stranded in Riyadh amid coronavirus outbreak will reach his home in Lucknow on Tuesday after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri intervened and facilitated the return of the Indian citizen.
The man named Hakimuddin took to Twitter and requested Puri to help him.
On Puri's request, Air India and Indian Embassy in Riyadh have facilitated the return journey of the stranded person.
"The person expressed his gratitude and appreciation for facilitating his return. He will reach his home in Lucknow today," Puri's office informed.
Earlier, the minister has personally intervened on several occasions to help travellers, and Indians staying abroad.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)