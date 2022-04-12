After Punjab, talks rife on major changes in Haryana Congress

Chandigarh: Close on the heels of overhauling of neighbouring Punjab Congress body after the party’s humiliating defeat in the recently held assembly polls, talks are galore in the political circles about the organisational changes in the party in Haryana.

Headed by Kumari Selja – four-time Lok Sabha and once Rajya Sabha member, the state body has not had organisational set-up for the past eight years - neither during the stint of the previous president Ashok Tanwar since 2014 nor the current stint of Kumari Selja since 2019 despite the consistent efforts by the two.

Currently, while Kumari Selja is party state body chief, the former two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and leader of opposition in the state assembly, Vivek Bansal, a UP leader is incharge, Haryana party affairs.

Talks of agog that changes in the top slots are on the cards. Sources in the party said that the state party chief and the CLP leaders could be changed and that Kumari Selja had already offered to quit as party chief when she met the party high command in Delhi last week. However, though Kumari Selja could not be contacted despite efforts, it is learnt that she also again underlined the urgency to form state and district-level committees.

CONG OVERHAUL IN PUNJAB

It may be recalled that the party high command has revamped the party Punjab body on April 9 by removing Navjot Singh Sidhu from the president’s post and appointing three-time MLA and former Punjab transport minister Amrinder Raja Warring, 45, days after Sidhu tendered his resignation from the post after the party’s debacle in the February assembly polls in Punjab.

While former Punjab Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa, 65, former Rajya Sabha member, has been appointed as the CLP leader in the Punjab assembly, former state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, 51, has been named as state Congress working president, and legislator Raj Kumar, 53, as the deputy CLP leader.

Importantly enough, the party high command expelled on April 10, a day after the appointment of the new team, the former Amargarh MLA and Sidhu loyalist, Surjit Dhiman from the party for ``anti-party’’ activities. Dhiman had questioned Warring’s appointment and called him inexperienced. He added that an honest leader like Navjot Singh Sidhu was not given the second term as state party chief due to vested interests.

The expulsion is being seen as a warning to leaders who did not follow the party’s diktat. Sources in the party foresee strict action against others too in the coming days.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:25 PM IST