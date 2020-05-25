After Pravin Togadia's Hindu RW group destroys film set in Kerala, Vijayan promises 'strict action'

Reacting sharply to the vandalising of a film set by "fanatics", Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said strict action will be taken against the culprits.

The Perumbavoor Police has registered a case. Five people have been charged and a probe has begun.

"Kerala will never be a place where fanatics of any kind would be allowed to go scot free. All of you can be rest assured that all those who destroyed the film set near Kochi will be tackled as per law. What's wrong if a film set remains there, as we all know that due to Covid-19, all film shooting came to a sudden halt. These acts will not be tolerated and of late, some fanatics are creating issues in movie halls and other places," said Vijayan.

Hari Palode, general secretary of a group called Antharashtra Hindu Parishad (AHP) had posted on Facebook that the film set of a church was erected despite several complaints against it.

Palode had also thanked activists of Rashtriya Bajarang Dal who helped to take it down and had posted photos of the film set being pulled down.

The film set was put up for the shooting of the movie 'Minnal Murali,' starring actor Tovino Thomas when the Covid-19 pandemic struck forcing all film activities to a standstill.

Condemning the act, acclaimed film director Shaji N.Karun who is also president of the Progressive Kalasahitya Sangh, said this act was in no way acceptable.

"During Covid times, these fanatics are trying to drive a wedge in society that is united. Moreover this has taken place at a time when the film industry is passing through its toughest times. We demand that strict action should be taken against these elements," said Karun.