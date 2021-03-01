After PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He was administered Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin'.
Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine and wrote, "Got my jab. For the curious, it was #Covaxin. Felt secure, will travel safely."
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS in New Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated. Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to the PM.
"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he said.
The government had announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.
Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)