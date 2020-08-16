After Pilot's failed rebellion, Ajay Maken made General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan

The Rajasthan political crisis may have been averted, but there is work yet to be done. Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had, at the beginning of this week, met with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Following discussions, the rebel leader was welcomed back into the party fold.

"They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Shri Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan," a statement released by the party had added.

Soon after that, Pilot and Chief Minister Gehlot were photographed at the latter's residence -- and it seemed as though all had been "forgiven and forgotten". On August 14, Gehlot also won the trust vote at the Rajasthan Assembly.