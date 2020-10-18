After Patra's Rahul Lahori jibe, Sachin Pilot wants new names for Modi, Advani and Vajpayee

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's criticism of the Modi government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Lahore ThinkFest has sparked a controversy, with the BJP accusing him of "demeaning and discrediting" India.

Moreover, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the way Congress leaders are demeaning the country on international platforms, especially in Pakistan, it seems Rahul Gandhi is vying to contest elections in Pakistan.

"Are you trying to contest elections from Pakistan? Please respond," Patra asked. "We in BJP will start calling him Rahul Lahori and henceforth I too will address Rahul Gandhi as Rahul Lahori. A debut rally for him has already been done in Pakistan by Tharoor," the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has hit back at Patra. Instead of renaming Rahul Gandhi, Pilot suggested to come up with new names for Modi, Advani and Vajpayee.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Instead, come up with new names for the following:

-Mr Advani, who went to Jinnah’s grave and sung his praise

-Mr. Vajpayee, who went to Lahore in a bus and invited Gen Mushrraf for a feast in Agra

-Mr. Modi, who went with gifts for Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter’s wedding."