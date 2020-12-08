After passing Contract Farming Act under its regime, Cong's opposition to farm laws hypocritical: Prakash Javadekar

The minister stated that all the main demands of the farmers are being considered by the central government and if any important amendment is required, it is open to bringing that.

"Farmers have two main demands -- they want to confirm if APMCs and minimum support price (MSP) will remain? The answer to this is clear, both APMCs and MSP will continue as they have since their inception. This year's procurement by the government, despite the laws in place, is proof of that. Lakhs of farmers in Punjab sold their produce in APMCs on MSP this year too," he said.

Javadekar added that the central government has taken the recommendation proposed by the Swaminathan Commission for the calculation of MSP and changed the formula.

"The farmers earlier demanded that they should get a remunerative price based on the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission's report. The report said that the remuneration cost of the crops should be 50 per cent more than the cost price, and our government is doing that. Only the formula for the calculation of the MSP changed, the process remains the same," the minister said, adding the Centre had full faith that the farmers will understand and the misconceptions will be cleared.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.