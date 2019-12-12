After passing CAB, Modi govt asks TV channel not to broadcast 'anti-national' content

The advisory came in the wake of protests in the North-East, particularly in Assam, over the Citizenship Amendment Bill which has been cleared by both the Houses of Parliament.

Several incidents of violence have been reported from the northeastern state following the passage of the bill by Parliament on Wednesday night. The law seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan facing persecution there.

Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday night while the Army was called in at four places and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos over the hugely emotive Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB.

As many as 125 members of the Rajya Sabha voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

