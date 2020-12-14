After Panchayat poll setback, Congress trumps BJP in Rajasthan civic body elections

The recently concluded Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in 21 districts of Rajasthan had not gone well for the Congress. The beleaguered party had trailed behind the BJP as the latter won the post of pramukh in 13 zila parishads and won 1,833 seats overall.

However, it would seem that the party which was elected to the State Assembly in 2018 has not yet run out of steam. According to data released by the State Election Commission on Sunday, Congress has won 620 seats in the polls for the 50 municipal bodies in the state. The EC released the results of the general election held for member posts in 50 municipal bodies (43 municipalities and 7 city councils) in 12 districts of the state.