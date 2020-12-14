After Panchayat poll setback, Congress trumps BJP in Rajasthan civic body elections

The recently concluded Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in 21 districts of Rajasthan had not gone well for the Congress. The beleaguered party had trailed behind the BJP as the latter won the post of pramukh in 13 zila parishads and won 1,833 seats overall.
However, it would seem that the party which was elected to the State Assembly in 2018 has not yet run out of steam. According to data released by the State Election Commission on Sunday, Congress has won 620 seats in the polls for the 50 municipal bodies in the state. The EC released the results of the general election held for member posts in 50 municipal bodies (43 municipalities and 7 city councils) in 12 districts of the state.
Out of 1,775 wards of all the bodies, 620 candidates of Congress, 548 of BJP, seven of BSP, two each of CPI and CPI (M), one of RLP and 595 Independent candidates won.
"My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the candidates who have won the municipal and city council elections. I express my gratitude to the people of the state who expressed their confidence in the Congress party and gave the Congress victory," tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Taking to Twitter after the results, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra also lauded party workers for their hard work. He also shared a press note from the party's official handle. Dotasra claimed that out of the 50 municipal bodies, the Congress would form the board on at least 41 councils.
In other, related news, two BTP MLAs withdrew their support to the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan earlier this week. This had happened soon after the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad poll results.
(With inputs from agencies)
