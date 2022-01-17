After Mamata, BJP leader Tathagata Roy, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urge PM to keep tableau of West Bengal in R-Day parade

After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Tathagata Roy and Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep the tableau of West Bengal state in the Republic Day parade.

Taking to Twitter, Roy said that he urged the Prime Minister to keep West Bengal’s tableau so that everyone gets to know about the contribution of Netaji.

“Quite a few seem exercised that I have appealed to the Prime Minister for inclusion of the West Bengal tableau on Republic Day. This is only to showcase the contribution of Netaji and the freedom fighters of undivided Bengal. Not to support TMC's petty politics @narendramodi,” read Roy’s tweet.

On the other hand, Congress chief Adhiranjan Chowdhury also said that he too had appealed from the Central government to keep Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s tableau as it has Bengali sentiments.

“It is shameful to remove Netaji’s tableau from Republic Day’s tableau. Netaji is associated with Bengali sentiments. I have also urged the PM to keep it in the parade,” said Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader and Netaji’s great grand-nephew Chandra Bose claimed that he has learnt that the Central government will keep a tableau on Netaji and he too has requested the Central government to keep both the tableau’s to commemorate 125 the birth anniversary of Netaji.

It can be recalled that on Saturday in a letter to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wanted to know the ‘reason’ why Bengal’s tableau was refused for the Republic day parade and also reminded the PM about the contribution of Bengal during India’s freedom struggle.

“Bengal had paid the heaviest price during Independence through Partition by uprooting millions of people. It may kindly be remembered that Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had articulated the first mantra of nationalism, Vande Mataram which later became the national song. I urge you to reconsider the decision and include the tableau of freedom fighters of West Bengal in Republic Day and 75th year of the Independence,” claimed Mamata in her letter.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 08:15 PM IST