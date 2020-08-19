After Maha govt says no to large gatherings during Ganesh Chaturthi, BJP says it will do 'leaner version' of Ramlila

All festivals in the country amid the Covid pandemic this year may have been subdued affairs, but BJP’s Delhi unit and the RSS have decided to go ahead with Ramlila celebrations in Delhi this year.

According to a report by Indian Express, BJP’s Delhi unit and the RSS have said that they will take precautionary measures due to the Covid pandemic. Many suggestions have been received from people regarding Ramleela and the feeling is that it should be staged despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

"Ramlila could be staged with smaller gatherings, and shorter time duration, besides following the government guidelines and other precautionary measures regarding corona pandemic," Gupta said. Gupta suggested in view of maintaining proper social distancing and avoid large gatherings, the Ramleelas could be streamed online.

Traditional Ramleelas of Delhi, depicting the Ramayana stories associated with Lord Rama, are an annual affair before Dussehra festival and are hugely popular in the city. Dignitaries like the prime minister, Union ministers, prominent politicians had been attending these Ramleelas.