After Maha govt says no to large gatherings during Ganesh Chaturthi, BJP says it will do 'leaner version' of Ramlila

All festivals in the country amid the Covid pandemic this year may have been subdued affairs, but BJP’s Delhi unit and the RSS have decided to go ahead with Ramlila celebrations in Delhi this year.
According to a report by Indian Express, BJP’s Delhi unit and the RSS have said that they will take precautionary measures due to the Covid pandemic. Many suggestions have been received from people regarding Ramleela and the feeling is that it should be staged despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.
"Ramlila could be staged with smaller gatherings, and shorter time duration, besides following the government guidelines and other precautionary measures regarding corona pandemic," Gupta said. Gupta suggested in view of maintaining proper social distancing and avoid large gatherings, the Ramleelas could be streamed online.
Traditional Ramleelas of Delhi, depicting the Ramayana stories associated with Lord Rama, are an annual affair before Dussehra festival and are hugely popular in the city. Dignitaries like the prime minister, Union ministers, prominent politicians had been attending these Ramleelas.
With the pandemic casting a shadow over staging of Ramleelas this year, Gupta discussed the issue with Delhi Prant Sanghchalak of RSS, Kulbhushan Ahuja, on Monday. Besides the Delhi BJP president and the RSS functionary, office bearers of several prominent Ramlila committees were present in the meeting.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra government has appealed to people to avoid crowding during the Ganesh festival and follow guidelines about the height of idols and their immersion. The festival, which in normal times brings lakhs of people on roads in a city like Mumbai, will begin on August 22 under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while appealing to people said: "The forthcoming Ganeshotsav which comes against the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis should be celebrated peacefully, keeping social responsibility in mind. Care should be taken to avoid crowding and it should be ensured that the disease does not spread."
(Inputs from Agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)