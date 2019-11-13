After land verdict, seers fight for temple construction right

Lucknow: The seers across India have hailed the Supreme Court directive to the Centre that a trust must be set-up for construction Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Centre is yet to take first move in this regard, though sources say, it seeks to form the trust at par with Somnath Temple Trust in Gujarat.

However, divergent views have emerged now on who should actually lead the construction of the proposed temple on 70-acres of land including the 67-acres acquired by the Centre in 1993 for the temple.

The Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas, a trust set up by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad which represented the Ram Lalla Virajman (childhood deity) in the courts all along and also headed a massive movement for the Temple for three decades, feels that instead of forming a new trust, the Centre should instead entrust the Nyas with this responsibility.

Chief of RJN Mahant Nritya Gopal Das claims, “There is no need to form another trust when RJN is already there. This trust was set-up in 1993 for the temple construction only. We can extend the board and include new members if needed.”

The Nyas has been collecting donations from devotees since long and has established a workshop in Ayodhya where pillars and carving stones are being readied for the proposed temple design of which was prepared by a Gujarati architect Chandrakant Sompura on request of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in 1989.

On the other hand, Ramalay Trust, which has four Shakaracharyas and 21 other prominent Hindu Mutt heads, has come forward to claim the rights to build the Ayodhya temple. Ramalay is writing to the Centre and state in this regard.

Swami Avimukteshwaranad, who represents Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swarupanand Saraswati, tells Free Press Journal, “Ramalay Trust's claim is based on supreme court's order which says that the Trust for the temple should be formed as per the section 6 of the 1993 acquisition law. Ramalay has been formed as per the same rule.”

Swami says that the 25-member-Trust was constituted in 1994 by top seers of India to build the magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “All are ex-officio members of top Sanatan leaders such as four Shankaracharyas, Head of Kanchi Mutt, Ramanujacharya, Ramanandacharya, Vallabhacharya, Junapeethadheeshwar, Digambar Ani Akhara, Udasin Akhara, convener of Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha, Chief Priest of Ram Lalla and Nirmohi AKhada.”

The section 6 of the Acquisition Act 1993 grants power to the Central government to direct vesting of the area in another authority or trust set-up on or after the commencement of the Act.

“The Ramalay fulfils the requirement and willing to take the responsibility of temple construction,” says Swami Avimukteshwaranad.

Many Ayodhya residents want the involvement of local seers in the temple project. Yash Prakash Singh, a local, says, “The saints of Ayodhya, including Mahant Nritya Gopal Das have really worked hard for the cause. Hence, it would be justified if the Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas is given the responsibility of the temple project.”

Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of makeshift temple of Ram Lalla has a different view. He says, “The trust must be formed by the Centre at the earliest giving more clarity to the project. There is no harm in taking VHP and Nyas members in the trust as they had been at the forefront in collecting donations and working on pillars of the temple since long.”