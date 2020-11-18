After Kapil Sibal, now P Chidambaram weighs in on Congress' poll performances

The recently concluded Assembly and bypolls have not been kind to the Congress. The Mahagathbandhan lost the elections by a small margin of seats, with many accusing the Congress of being the weak link in the alliance. Indeed while the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly with 75 seats and the Left parties rejoiced over their victory in a total of 12 seats, the Congress could only win 19 of the 70 seats that it had contested.

Soon after this, there had been an outpouring of contrasting reactions. While some made oblique references to EVM tampering, others heaped blame on the Assaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM which was part of Grand Democratic Secular Front and had secured five seats.

Then came a second group of individuals who lambasted the critics, urging the party leaders to look inwards to better understand their failure. In a recent interview for a leading newspaper, Congress leader Kapil Sibal had been vocal in his criticism of the Congress leadership after the party's poor poll showing in Bihar. Sibal who had earlier been a part of the 23-leader group that had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi in August with suggestions to revive the organisation, told the publication about the party's lack of introspection over the last six years.