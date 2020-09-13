After #justiceforuditraj, Twitterati trend #UditRajForCongressPresident; former MP blames BJP IT Cell

A day after trending #justiceforuditraj, Twitter users on Sunday took up another hashtag for the former BJP MP Udit Raj who quit the party to join the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha election in 2019.
#UditRajForCongressPresident became one of the top trends on Twitter on Sunday with Twitterati calling for the Dalit leader to be made the Congress chief.
The Congress leader, however, blamed the BJP IT cell, saying it’s the handiwork of the saffron party to create a rift between him and the party leadership.
"This is the handiwork of the BJP IT Cell. They have posted disparaging remarks about me and the Congress leadership. It’s hooliganism at play. The BJP government has hijacked democracy and they are trying to silence people who raise a voice. My supporters are not behind this nasty job," the former MP said in an interview to Outlook.
This came after Congress' interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday set up a special committee to assist her in operational and organisational matters, reshuffled the Congress Working Committee and and appointed General Secretaries and state in-charges. Udit Raj, however, found no place in the reshuffled organisation.
Earlier also, a day after the marathon seven-hour-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on August 24, his name was among the top trends. On August 25, #UditRajForCongressPresident trended on Twitter.
Here are some of the tweets with hashtag #UditRajForCongressPresident:
The Congress leader said in tweet that it was the work of BJP IT Cell.
Here are few things to know about Udit Raj:
He is a Dalit leader and also the National Chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations.
He worked as an Indian Revenue Service officer.
Udit Raj is an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.
He was a Member of Parliament between 2014 to 2019 in the Lok Sabha, representing the North West Delhi as a member of BJP.
In April 2019, Udit Raj joined the Congress after he was denied ticket by BJP.
In 2014, Udit Raj had merged his Indian Justice Party with the BJP ahead of the general elections.
In 2019, he was at the centre of controversy after being caught in a sting done on several MPs by a TV news channel. The sting operation reportedly showed lawmakers accepting the use of black money for contesting polls.
He was appointed as spokesperson of Congress in December 2019.
On August 23, the leader, supporting Rahul Gandhi had said that Rahul Gandhi is the "most capable leader to take up the presidentship."
