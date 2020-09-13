After #justiceforuditraj, Twitterati trend #UditRajForCongressPresident; former MP blames BJP IT Cell

A day after trending #justiceforuditraj, Twitter users on Sunday took up another hashtag for the former BJP MP Udit Raj who quit the party to join the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha election in 2019.

#UditRajForCongressPresident became one of the top trends on Twitter on Sunday with Twitterati calling for the Dalit leader to be made the Congress chief.

The Congress leader, however, blamed the BJP IT cell, saying it’s the handiwork of the saffron party to create a rift between him and the party leadership.

"This is the handiwork of the BJP IT Cell. They have posted disparaging remarks about me and the Congress leadership. It’s hooliganism at play. The BJP government has hijacked democracy and they are trying to silence people who raise a voice. My supporters are not behind this nasty job," the former MP said in an interview to Outlook.

This came after Congress' interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday set up a special committee to assist her in operational and organisational matters, reshuffled the Congress Working Committee and and appointed General Secretaries and state in-charges. Udit Raj, however, found no place in the reshuffled organisation.

Earlier also, a day after the marathon seven-hour-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on August 24, his name was among the top trends. On August 25, #UditRajForCongressPresident trended on Twitter.

Here are some of the tweets with hashtag #UditRajForCongressPresident: