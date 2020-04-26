After Jharkhand Police removed 'Hindu' fruit sellers' banner, former CM Raghubar Das meets vendor

Former Chief minister of Jharkhand and BJP leader Raghubar Das on Sunday met with a fruit vendor in the state who had earlier had a case filed against him over a poster that had draped the front of his stall.

The poster proclaimed that this was approved by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) as a 'Hindu fruit store'. The poster had also provided a name and contact number -- presumably of the vendor. In the top left corner of the poster is the logo of the organisation. For those not in the know, the VHP is a right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation that was founded in 1964 by RSS leaders MS Golwalkar and SS Apte.