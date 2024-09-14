After Jaishankar's Comment, China Says Disengagement Complete In Galwan Valley

Representative Image | Photo Credit: PTI

China said on Friday (September 13) that its army had realised disengagement with Indian Army in four areas along the border including in Galwan Valley. The Chinese foreign ministry described the border situation to be generally stable and under control.

"On Sept 12, director Wang Yi met with NSA Ajit Doval in St. Petersburg. The two sides discussed progress made in recent consultation on border issues and agreed to deliver on the common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance mutual understanding and trust, create conditions for improving bilateral ties and maintain communication to this end," said Mao Ning, the spokesperson of Chinese foreign ministry.

"In recent years, front-line armies of the two countries have realised disengagement in four areas in the Western sector of the China-India border, including Galwan valley. The China-India border situation is generally stable and under control," Mao Ning said when asked about Jaishankar's comment and Doval meet with Wang.

Chinese reaction on disengagement came a day after India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said that 75 per cent of the “disengagement problems” with People's Liberation Army (PLA) were “sorted out”. However, he added that the 'bigger issue' still was increasing militarisation of the Line of Actual Control between the two countries.

India and China have been engaged in talks since the bloody clash between forces of the two countries in 2020. India has been stressing that disengagement was necessary for rebuilding of ties between the two countries.

Although there is overall progress in disengagement, there has been no progress over issues in areas like Demchok and Depsang. In Chinese perspective, territorial issues in these two areas are a legacy dispute older than the 2020 clashes.