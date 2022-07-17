After IndiGo, now Air India Express: Another flight diverted, this time to Oman

Representative Image | Wikimedia Commons

On Sunday, hours after an IndiGo flight bound for Sharjah was forced to divert to Karachi after the crew noticed an engine problem, yet another Indian aircraft, this time Air India Express flight IX-355 bound for Dubai from Calicut, was forced to divert to Muscat, after a burning smell emitted from one of the vents in the forward galley, news agency ANI reported citing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley and pilots, therefore, diverted the plane to Muscat and landed safely, the officials said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident, officials noted.

In another incident, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on Sunday after pilots observed defect in one of the engines.

(with inputs from PTI)