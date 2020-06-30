After India bans 59 Chinese apps, now China is redrawing maps

Apps and maps! One is being withdrawn and the other is being redrawn – at least in sand.

Such is the Chinese appetite for territory – which has earned it the sobriquet of ‘land mafia’ – that, its forces have etched in the ground in the Fingers region of Ladakh's Pangong Lake a massive Mandarin symbol and map of China.

Satellite data available with NDTV reveals that these etchings in the ground -- between 'Finger 4' and 'Finger 5' -- measure approximately 81 metres in length and 25 metres in breadth and are large enough to be visible to an eye in the sky.