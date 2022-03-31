After improving tally in UP, Samajwadi Party to focus in Maharashtra

Lucknow: After making significant improvement in its tally in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Samajwadi Party has decided to focus on Maharashtra too.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has appointed two senior party leaders as in charges in Maharashtra. The party has decided to foray into the municipal corporation elections in a big way this time. In the forthcoming municipal elections of Mumbai, SP would field its candidates in almost all the wards. The top leaders of party would be campaigning in entire Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra in days to come. On Thursday, SP chief appointed MLA from Azamgarh, Ramakant Yadav and former legislator of Ayodhya, Jai Shankar Pandey as in charges of Maharashtra.

According to senior leaders of SP, the party would start gearing up for coming assembly polls of Maharashtra very soon and in the Parliament elections, it would field candidates in most of the cities. Besides, the focus of the party would be on the coming Mumbai municipal corporation elections.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 06:59 PM IST