After huge crowds flock to liquor shops, Rajasthan Excise Department seeks closure of stores until further orders

The Rajasthan Excise Department has issued orders that liquor shops will not open in Jaipur until further orders. The order was issued by excise commissioner BC Malik after reports of huge crowds and flouting of social distancing norms.

The shops will however open tomorrow with adequate barricading and a token system. There are speculations that identity proof and phone number would also be taken from them. Meanwhile activists campaigning for Prohibition have questioned the move and written to the Prime Minister to reconsider the decision to open liquor shops amid COVID-19 Epidemic.

It needs to be mentioned that Jaipur falls under a, Red Zone and has 1005 positive cases with 12 new cases being registered just today morning. It also needs to be mentioned that liquor is the largest source of revenue for the Rajasthan government.