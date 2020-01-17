After Hrithik's tweet, TikTok dancing star promised an opportunity in Remo D'Souza's next film

It is a heady feeling indeed when some of Bollywood's biggest stars appreciate your skills.

Yuvraj, who also goes by 'Baba Jackson' virtually, is a dancer whose Tik Tok videos are now breaking the internet. Now, according to an article by Rajasthan Patrika, well known director and choreographer Remo D'Souza has also promised to give Yuvraj an opportunity in his next film.

His videos have been shared and commented on and liked thousands of times, and were recently appreciated by none other than Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan.

"I still can't believe it," he says with a smile. "It felt very good to see it."

"I used to watch his films...try to emulate him," Yuvraj adds, speaking about Bachchan.