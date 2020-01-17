After Hrithik's tweet, TikTok dancing star promised an opportunity in Remo D'Souza's next film

It is a heady feeling indeed when some of Bollywood's biggest stars appreciate your skills.
Yuvraj, who also goes by 'Baba Jackson' virtually, is a dancer whose Tik Tok videos are now breaking the internet. Now, according to an article by Rajasthan Patrika, well known director and choreographer Remo D'Souza has also promised to give Yuvraj an opportunity in his next film.
His videos have been shared and commented on and liked thousands of times, and were recently appreciated by none other than Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan.
"I still can't believe it," he says with a smile. "It felt very good to see it."
"I used to watch his films...try to emulate him," Yuvraj adds, speaking about Bachchan.
After a social media user posted a compiled video of Baba Jackson's work, Hrithik Roshan had also commended him saying that Yuvraj was the "smoothest airwalker" that he had seen.
Yuvraj hails from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. His father is a labourer who fixes tiles, while his mother is a housewife. They had wanted that their son should study and become an engineer, but around six months ago he developed a love for dancing, reported The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra.
He would practice endlessly on the terrace of his home to perfect Michael Jackson's dance moves. Yuvraj's idol is Prabhu Deva -- someone he hopes to be as successful as one day.
"Nobody taught me to dance," Yuvraj says.
He says that he was inspired after watching the Munna Bhai movie.
"I'm also a Tiger Shroff fan. He too inspired me to start dancing," Yuvraj adds.
He has not had any formal training and would watch videos on his mobile phone and practice steps from Michael Jackson songs and Bollywood tunes, reported Pranvendra.
"It took me about five months to learn the moves that I do. Sometimes even I can't explain how I do it. It just came to me," he says.
His younger sister Harsha is also keen on dancing and has joined Yuvraj in several of his dance videos.
