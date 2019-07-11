After heavy rainfall, Mumbai breathes cleaner air, but no improvement in Delhi's air quality

<p>Over the past few years, the pollution crisis in national capital Delhi has been rising at an alarming rate. On the other hand, financial capital Mumbai's air quality has become cleaner thanks to the heavy downpour.</p><p>In the meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal pulled up the Delhi government and said that people are dying due to pollution and the committee has still not found any good officer from the incumbent government who could address the environmental issues. According to Mirrornownews.com, on July 11, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in 'poor' category with Particulate Matter (PM) 10 at 288 and PM 2.5 at 79, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). While in Mumbai, SAFAR recorded AQI in Mumbai in the 'good' category where PM 10 is at 32, PM 2.5 at 14. Along with Mumbai, Pune too recorded AQI in the 'good' category, where the PM 10 was recorded at 32 and PM 2.5 at 14.</p><p>This might be good news for Mumbaikars, but they are also bracing for heavy rains. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall this week. Meanwhile, areas like Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra have been put on red alert.</p><p>In the meanwhile, Ahmedabad recorded 'moderate' AQI, where PM 10 was recorded at 133 and PM 2.5 at 71. Other cities like Chennai recorded PM 10 at 110, Kolkata at 120, Bengaluru at 82, Hyderabad at 65 and Lucknow at 124.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>