e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAfter Gujarat Morbi bridge collapse, suspension bridge in Odisha closed for one day

After Gujarat Morbi bridge collapse, suspension bridge in Odisha closed for one day

Speaking to media persons, Cuttack district collector, Bhabani Shankar Chayani, said a technical team had visited the suspension bridge on Sunday and submitted its report.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Earlier, on October 15, authorities in the state had inspected the bridge, and based on their inspection had submitted a proposal for immediate reapair | Twitter/@RDOdisha
Follow us on

Cuttack: Following bridge mishap in Gujarat's Morbi, Odisha government woke up and closed down suspension bridge over Mahanadi river in Dhabaleswar in Cuttack district for one day (Tuesday) to carry out repair works, an official said on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, Cuttack district collector, Bhabani Shankar Chayani, said a technical team had visited the suspension bridge on Sunday and submitted its report. Now, another team led by an additional district magistrate (ADM) has been rushed to the bridge for further examination, he said. 

Earlier, on October 15, authorities in the state had inspected the bridge, and based on their inspection had submitted a proposal for immediate reapair.

Read Also
Morbi bridge collapse: 'Act of God' vs 'Act of Fraud', netizens revisit PM Modi's old speech...
article-image

Capacity capped at 200 persons

"The bridge will be closed down for devotees on Tuesday. If the bridge will be found safe, it will be used with a minimum capacity. If needed, the bridge will be completely shut down," said the collector.

As an alternative, people can visit the temple by mechanised boats with proper safety precautions. Fire services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel will be deployed near the bridge, he informed.

The suspension bridge connecting Dhabaleswar Shiva shrine on an island in Mahanadi river in Athagarh of Cuttack district was constructed in 2006 and now it has become weak. So, now the local administration has capped its maximum capacity to 200 persons from 600 persons at a time.

Notably, the suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening when about 400 people were on the bridge over the Machhu river. So far, more than 140 people have died in the mishap.

Read Also
Tragic pictures of Morbi bridge disaster that has claimed over 140 lives
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: BJP wins 17 out of 35 seats in the Vijayapura, emerges as single largest party

Karnataka: BJP wins 17 out of 35 seats in the Vijayapura, emerges as single largest party

Centre to Supreme Court: Govt may bring changes in sedition law in upcoming winter session of...

Centre to Supreme Court: Govt may bring changes in sedition law in upcoming winter session of...

JEE Mains 2023: Registration to begin in November, exams likely in January and April

JEE Mains 2023: Registration to begin in November, exams likely in January and April

UGC directs universities to make Academic Bank of Credit portal mandatory

UGC directs universities to make Academic Bank of Credit portal mandatory

Huge cache of arms recovered from Maoist's den in Jharkhand's Latehar

Huge cache of arms recovered from Maoist's den in Jharkhand's Latehar