After Galwan Valley clash, now undated video of Indo-China fistfight emerges allegedly from Sikkim

Yet another video of Indian Army and Chinese PLA soldiers engaging in fisticuffs is doing the rounds, this time close to north Sikkim border.

Incidentally, this video surfaced about the time the Indian Army's Lt Gen Harinder Singh was holding talks with his Chinese counterpart.

While there was no categorical confirmation, India Today cited multiple sources as saying the video is from the base of the 22,000-feet high Chomo Yummo mountain in north Sikkim, which is on the International Border.

The IB is well demarcated unlike the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, of which the two sides have different perceptions.