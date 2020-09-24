After facing heat for not wearing mask, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra says he will now mend his ways

In April this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic became an increasingly dangerous phenomenon and a lockdown was in place, newly elected state Health Minister, Narottam Mishra had made headlines after pictures and videos of his homecoming celebrations surfaced. After a low-key appointment ceremony, the minister had returned to his hometown of Datia and was photographed amid a crowd with nary a mask in sight.

And according to reports from the same time, he had not worn a mask to his office either.