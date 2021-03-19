After emerging as second biggest economy in country, efforts are on to make UP trillion-dollar economy: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: After completing four years in the office, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government worked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s success mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform to make Uttar Pradesh the second biggest economy in the country.

Addressing a press conference after launching a week-long celebration, the Chief Minister said that by controlling law and order, initiating action against hardcore criminals-mafias and creating infrastructure, his government created a conducive atmosphere for investment to flow.

“Our government turned the Covid-19 pandemic into opportunity by bringing in an investment of Rs 56,000 crore during the period,” he added.

“In the last four years, an estimated 3 lakh crores were invested in Uttar Pradesh to accelerate the pace of industrial development. Today UP stands second in the country on ease of doing business index. Industrialists and business houses have made a beeline to the state,” he claimed after releasing a 64-page booklet listing achievements of his government in the last 4 years.

“The state has come out of the list of Bimaru states to join the race of becoming the country's top economy. Our efforts are directed to make Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy in the country,” said the CM.

Taking a dig at the previous government for ignoring the development and implementation of Central schemes, Yogi Adityanath claimed that today the state is on top of constructing houses under PM Awas Yojana, public toilets, Ujjawala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, etc.

“Sugarcane farmers were not paid their dues for the past 10 years. We have cleared their all arrears and paid Rs 1.27 lakh crores. We made several provisions in our budget to double the income of farmers by 2022,” claimed he.

“Our strategy to control law and order and fight against Coronavirus was followed by many states. We rank on top in the country in controlling the pandemic and ongoing vaccination drive,” he said.