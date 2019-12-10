After DMK, Sri Sri urges Centre to grant citizenship to Lankan Tamils

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs walked out of the Lok Sabha after the Citizen (Amendment) Bill which was tabled and passed on Monday did not include Lankan Tamils.
After DMK, Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday batted for providing citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in the country for more than three decades.
Ravi Shankar wanted the Centre to consider giving citizenship to over a lakh Tamil refugees. In a tweet, Ravi Shankar said: "I request the Government of India to consider giving citizenship to more than one lakh Tamil Sri Lankans who are living in this country as refugees for the last 35 years. #CABBill."
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's plea to the Centre comes a day after the Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
According to the proposed legislation, members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan by December 31, 2014 and faced religious persecution in those countries, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship.
Tamil Nadu has a significant number of Sri Lankan Tamils living in various parts of the state, including in government camps.
Many of them had fled Sri Lanka during the ethnic strife in the 1980s.
(With Inputs from PTI)
