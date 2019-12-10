After DMK, Sri Sri urges Centre to grant citizenship to Lankan Tamils

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs walked out of the Lok Sabha after the Citizen (Amendment) Bill which was tabled and passed on Monday did not include Lankan Tamils.

After DMK, Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday batted for providing citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in the country for more than three decades.

Ravi Shankar wanted the Centre to consider giving citizenship to over a lakh Tamil refugees. In a tweet, Ravi Shankar said: "I request the Government of India to consider giving citizenship to more than one lakh Tamil Sri Lankans who are living in this country as refugees for the last 35 years. #CABBill."