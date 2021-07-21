After dip in COVID-19 tally, India sees fresh surge with 42,015 cases and 3,998 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 42,015 COVID-19 cases and 3,998 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per Health Ministry data on Wednesday morning, 36,977 recoveries were also reported during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country stands at 4.07 lakh.

A day earlier, the daily tally had been around 30,000 cases - the lowest in four months. Wednesday's data also indicates a significant jump in the death toll due to a revision of numbers by Maharashtra. The western state added 3,509 COVID-19 deaths after revising its data for the 14th time. With this, the cumulative death toll for India has risen to more than 4.18 lakh.

3,12,16,337 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in India since the pandemic began in 2020. The daily positivity rate presently stands at 2.27%, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.09%.