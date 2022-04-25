After Delhi, Haryana makes COVID-19 precautionary dose free for beneficiaries aged 18-59

The government of Haryana on Monday announced COVID-19 precautionary dose for beneficiaries aged 18-59 in the state while it will also bear expenses of Rs 300 crores for the same.

The Directorate of Information, Public Relation (DPR) of Haryana on its official Twitter account made the announcement. It said that the vaccination will be done for free at government hospitals and centres. \

In a tweet in Hindi, the DPR wrote, "Giving priority to the health of the people of the state, the Chief Minister ML Khattar has announced a free booster dose for adult citizens in the age group of 18 years to 59 years, taking the COVID vaccination campaign forward.

"There are about 1.2 crore beneficiaries of the above age group in the state of Haryana. About Rs 300 crore will be spent on this, which will be borne by the state from the Covid Relief Fund," it wrote in another tweet.

The move comes days after the Delhi government made similar announcement as the national capital has been witnessing a spike in COVID cases.

In order to give the benefit of precaution dose to all eligible beneficiaries in Delhi, the same will be available for the 18-59 years age group, free of cost in all government CVCs from April 21, 2022," Delhi government's statement read.

Union Health Ministry launched the precautionary third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the 18-plus population at private vaccination centres on April 10.

All those who are over 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

A day before the administration of the precaution dose, the SII announced that it has revised the price of its COVID vaccine Covishield for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose.

The Centre has also allowed the private COVID-19 vaccination centres to charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 as a service charge for vaccination over and above the cost of the vaccine.

