After Delhi govt, Punjab now makes masks mandatory amid rising COVID-19 cases

Taking a serious view over the increase in cases of Covid in other states, the Punjab government on Thursday again made it mandatory to wear face masks in public places, especially in closed environment like movie theatres, offices, public transport.



Earlier, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, parts of the National Capital Region, Chandigarh, Haryana have brought back the mandate on face masks to control the rising COVID-19 infections.

Delhi imposed compulsory masks mandate along with levying a fine of Rs 500. The decision was taken in the wake of the rise in daily Covid infections in the national capital.



The Haryana government on Monday reimposed restrictions making face masks mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital region. In view of increasing infections of the novel coronavirus over the past a few days in Gurugram, the wearing of a mask has been made compulsory, along three other districts - Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.



The Uttar Pradesh districts which now need to adhere to COVID-19 norms of face mask are Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat.



India continues to register an increase in its daily COVID-19 caseload as it reported 2,380 new infections during the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With 2,380 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,49,974, while the active cases increased to 13,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,062 with 56 fresh fatalities, the ministry data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,093 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.53 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.43 per cent, according to the ministry.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 01:17 PM IST