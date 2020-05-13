After Delhi and Goa, Kerala to hike liquor rates ahead of Lockdown 4.0

Ahead of Lockdown 4.0 to be enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state of Kerala has hiked liquor rates. A top official of Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) on Wednesday told Indian Express that rates for beer and wine brands will be increased by 10 per cent and other IMFL brands will be hiked up to 35 per cent. Due to the hike, the Kerala Government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to garner additional revenue of Rs 700 crores.

The decision to hike the liquor rates was taken on Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister and the Government is expected to soon release an order regarding the hike.

Meanwhile, Kerala has been wintessing a steady increase in coronavirus cases. Ten people, four of them who had flown in from abroad recently, have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday as the numbers of those under treatment for COVID-19 climbed to 41.

On Tuesday, Goa hiked IMFL by Rs 25 to 30 per bulk litre and highest quality liquor by Rs 2,000 to 2,400. Excise duty on cheapest quality beer saw the hike of Rs 22 to Rs 30 and Rs 38 to 50 per bulk litre for the more expensive versions of beer. Prices of milk punch, wines and other varieties of alcohol were also hiked in the state.

Earlier, Delhi Government imposed "Special Corona Fees" of 70 percent tax on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the liquor.