India

Updated on IST

After damaging democracy, Karnataka, Goa crisis will now hurt economy too, says Chidambaram

By PTI

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Thursday attacked the BJP-ruled government over the situation in Karnataka and Goa, saying they have "gravely damaged" democracy and that the developments will hurt the economy.

After damaging democracy, Karnataka, Goa crisis will now hurt economy too, says Chidambaram

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in