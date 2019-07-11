After damaging democracy, Karnataka, Goa crisis will now hurt economy too, says Chidambaram

<p><strong>New Delhi:</strong> The developments in Karnataka and Goa may help the BJP in "advancing their political goals", but at the "same time they are doing a great disservice to the economic goals of this country", the former finance minister said while participating in the debate on the Union Budget in Rajya Sabha.</p><p>"What we have seen in Karnataka, what we have seen in Goa may appear to be political one-upmanship, but I think it has a very damaging affect on the economy, foreign investors, rating agencies," he said.</p><p>"In the last two days, they have gravely damaged democracy. More such incidents will completely damage the democratic framework of this country," he said The JDS-Congress government in Karnataka is in crisis following spate of resignations of MLAs from the ruling side.</p><p>Also, 10 of the 15 MLAs of the Congress party in Goa legislative assembly have split and joined the BJP, which is currently ruling the state. At the outset of his nearly 30-minute speech, Chidambaram said: "I am very unhappy democracy is suffering a blow everyday".</p><p>The veteran Congress leader said international organisations do not watch "tamed" Indian television channels and asked the BJP to "respect democracy".</p><p>"I condemn what is happening in Karnataka and Goa not because it is a political event alone, but because it has a very damaging impact on the economy," he said.</p><p>Earlier, another senior Congress leader Anand Sharma raised the issue of Karnataka and Goa, saying whatever was happening in the state was an "assault on democracy".</p><p>He charged that BJP was behind the developments in the two states.</p><p>Countering Sharma, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar quipped, how can be the BJP responsible if the Congress does not a have its president. Congress members staged a walkout from the House over the developments in Karnataka and Goa. However, after some time they returned to the House to take part in the Budget discussion.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>