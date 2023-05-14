After Congress' massive win in Karnataka, all eyes now turn to Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot & Ashok Gehlot | Photo by FPJ Correspondent

After Karnataka's results, all eyes are now on Rajasthan as the internal issues of state units of both Congress and BJP are a matter of concern for the high commands of both parties.

The Congress is facing serious factionalism with the former deputy CM Sachin Pilot conflicting with CM Ashok Gehlot for the last four and half years and is on a Jan Sanghrsh Yatra against his government and getting a good public response.

The recent war of words between both the leaders indicates that both are not in a mood to settle down the issues and it is the party's high command that needs to intervene that has to take a firm decision.

Infighting among Congress in Rajasthan

Although the party leaders are hopeful of an end to this conflict after a convincing win of the party in Karnataka. "This win has strengthened the party's high command and we are hopeful that now it will take a firm decision to end this conflict that is affecting the poll prospects of the party despite good and populist schemes of the state government," said a senior leader on anonymity.

Sachin Pilot's yatra triggers controversy

This sentiment of hope was hinted at by the state unit in charge Sukhjindar Singh Randhawa also, who is sounding a different tone on Sachin Pilot’s yatra this time. First, he called it Sachin’s personal yatra and on Sunday while talking to media in Delhi Randhhawa recalled his relations with Sachin Pilot’s family and called him his younger brother, although he said that the timing of Sachin’s yatra is not right. "Sachin should have waited till the polling of Karnataka elections was over."

Anti-incumbency also a factor

The party is in power so anti-incumbency is also a factor there, although CM Ashok Gehlot is trying hard to overcome this issue with his populist schemes of Ujjawala gas cylinder for just Rs 500 and free food kits to the beneficiaries of the National Food Security scheme. Gehlot is visiting the state and has gone to 19 districts in the last 20 days to monitor the Inflation relief camps.

Issues in Rajasthan BJP unit

On the other hand, the opposition BJP is also having issues in the state unit. There was serious factionalism in the party a couple of months ago. The gap between the state unit and the faction of former CM Vasundhara Raje was quite clear. Raje was sidelined in the party and the party was keeping it away from the activities of Raje, although things have changed a bit after the appointment of CP Joshi as the new chief of Rajasthan BJP.

The sources in the party said that the Karnataka elections have given a clear message that the party should not ignore the local mass leaders and Vasundhara Raje is an important mass leader of the party in Rajasthan just like Yeddyurappa in Karnataka. ‘it will be interesting to see whether the party changes its strategy and give Raje more importance and due space in the party,’ said a senior office bearer of the party on anonymity.