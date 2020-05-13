After clash in West Bengal's Chandannagar area, internet suspended; police official relieved of duties

The Telinipara area of Hooghly district has been a hotspot of unrest in recent days. Riots had erupted in the area on Sunday, and on Tuesday, there was a bombing in the area.

An officer of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate told PTI on Tuesday that four police personnel and seven local people were injured and several shops were ransacked during a clash between two groups in the area.

Since then, according to reports, the IC of Bhadreswar Police Station has been relieved of his duties. The news was posted on Twitter by journalist Pooja Mehta. The official who had been the CI of Chandannagar has been relived of his additional charge in Bhadreswar.