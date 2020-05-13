After clash in West Bengal's Chandannagar area, internet suspended; police official relieved of duties

The Telinipara area of Hooghly district has been a hotspot of unrest in recent days. Riots had erupted in the area on Sunday, and on Tuesday, there was a bombing in the area.
An officer of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate told PTI on Tuesday that four police personnel and seven local people were injured and several shops were ransacked during a clash between two groups in the area.
Since then, according to reports, the IC of Bhadreswar Police Station has been relieved of his duties. The news was posted on Twitter by journalist Pooja Mehta. The official who had been the CI of Chandannagar has been relived of his additional charge in Bhadreswar.
According to a PTI report, clashes had erupted in Telinipara on Sunday after members of one group were allegedly addressed as "corona" by locals belonging to another group.
Following the clashes on Tuesday, internet services had reportedly been halted in the area from Wednesday. Officials said that the internet services would remain suspended in the Chandannagar and Srerampore sub-divisions of Hoogly district till 6 pm of May 17.
Earlier on Tuesday, West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar had taken to Twitter to express concern, and had appealed to people to "observe utmost restraint and maintain communal harmony".
This is not the first violent incident to take place in the state recently. In one incident, locals attacked police officials the Baruipur area of North 24 Parganas district after officials asked them to comply with the lockdown norms. The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram reported that four policemen had been injured as the locals ransacked police vehicles.
Reportedly, the officials had asked people who had gathered near a tea stall to maintain social distancing.
