After Charanjit Singh Channi, BJP urges ECI to postpone Punjab assembly polls by one week in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi urged for Punjab Assembly election be postponed by a week, on Sunday, January 16, state BJP unit requested Chief Election Commissioner to postpone elections as many people from Schedule Caste (SC) community from the state would visit Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16.

In a letter to Sushil Chandra, Chief Election Commissioner, BJP wrote, "The state of Punjab has the substantial population of followers of Guru Ravi Das Ji including the Schedule Cast Community which is about 32% of population of Punjab. On this auspicious occasion, millions of their devotees would visit Banaras in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the Gurupurb. So it would not be possible for them to participate in the voting process."

While, Channi on similar matter yesterday wrote, "It has been brought to my notice by the representatives of Scheduled Caste community, which contributes around 32 per cent of the total population of the State, that birth anniversary of Sri Guru Ravidass falls on February 16, 2022."

Punjab BJP writes to Chief Election Commissioner requesting him "to postpone Feb 14 State Assembly polls as many people from SC community from the State would visit Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on Feb 16 pic.twitter.com/OvLrSYiVns — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

"And, on this occasion, a large number of SC devotees (about 20 lakh) from the State are likely to visit Banaras in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to 16, 2022. In such a situation, many people from this community would not be able to cast their votes for the state assembly polls, " Channi further stated in the letter.

He said the community has requested that the voting date may be extended in such a way that they are also able to visit Banaras for the occasion as well as participate in the polls.

Requesting Chief Election Commission of ECI, Sushil Chandra to postpone the Punjab polls by a week, he asserted it is considered fair and appropriate that the voting for State assembly elections 2022 may be postponed for at least six days, enabling about 20 lakh people to utilize their right to vote here.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 07:40 PM IST