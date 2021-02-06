After brief respite, mercury dips again in Kashmir

Srinagar: Minimum temperatures across Kashmir dipped again on Saturday after a few days of respite from the intense cold wave conditions even as the mercury settled above freezing point in Srinagar, the Met office said.

According to meteorological department's forecast, mainly dry weather would prevail in the valley over the next week.

Night temperatures fell at all weather stations in the valley on Friday, officials said.

However, the minimum temperature stayed above freezing point in Srinagar - the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir - which recorded a low of 0.6 degrees Celsius last night - slightly down from the previous night's 1.0 degrees Celsius, they said.

The minimum was still one degree above normal for this time of the season, the officials said.

Qazigund - the gateway town to the valley - recorded a minimum of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius - down from the previous night's low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius - down from minus 3.6 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The minimum temperature at the Gulmarg skiing resort, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, settled at minus 10.4 degrees Celsius last night - a degree down from the previous night.

Kupwara town, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Kokernag, in the south, settled at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

The Met office said that the weather is expected to stay mainly dry for the next one week, but the minimum temperature is likely to fall by two to three degrees.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh's tourist hotspots Manali, Kufri, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperature on Saturday after recent snowfall in the state, the Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature in the state decreased by one to two degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 13.7 degrees Celsius, he said.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperatures in Manali and Kufri settled at minus 2.4 and minus 0.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Shimla and Dalhousie registered a low of one and 1.1 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 25.2 degrees Celsius, he said, adding that the weather will remain dry from February 7 to 12.