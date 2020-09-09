After BMC demolishes Kangana's Mumbai office, RW Twitter trends '#DemolishPriyankaHimachalHome'

Those wishing to purchase property can do so with certain limitations. As in IANS report from 2017 notes, under Himachal’s land laws, outsiders who want to purchase a house or a cottage from a builder whose project lies within the municipal limits do not have to seek individual permission under Section 118 as the builder will procure all relevant permissions.

The report quotes a revenue official to add that for housing projects outside the municipal limits has to seek normal permission from the Deputy Commissioner concerned. “If you are buying the land in chunk, then only permission from the state cabinet is required under Section 118. In most cases, it is granted to the colonisers only,” the official was quoted as saying.

Reportedly, a non-Himachali could buy a maximum of up to 450 metres for residential purposes and 275 metres for commercial purposes by following normal procedures.

Is Priyanka Gandhi's house an illegal construction?

While the process which made her house construction possible may invite criticism, Priyanka Gandhi's Himachal house does not seem to be an illegal construction. As per reports, the Congress government in 2007 had relaxed norms under Section 118 and given Gandhi permission to buy the land. Reportedly, she had later, during the BJP regime (when Prem Kumar Dhuman was the Chief Minister), been given permission to buy additional land close to the residence.

Reportedly, State Congress leader Vidya Stokes had played an important role in helping the Vadras buy the three-and-a-half bigha (one bigha is 0.4 hectare) agricultural plot for around Rs 47 lakh.