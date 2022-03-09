After BJP records landslide victory in Assam municipal polls, PM Modi says 'this shows people's faith in party’s development agenda'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday recorded a landslide victory in Assam municipal polls by bagging as many as 73 civic bodies of a total of 80, according to results declared by the State Election Commission (SEC). Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Assam and said that the victory was a result of the people's faith in his party’s development agenda.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Gratitude to the people of Assam for blessing BJP and our allies in the recently concluded municipal elections. This shows their faith in our Party’s development agenda. I applaud our hardworking Karyakartas for their efforts and service among people."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the landslide victory in Assam municipal elections reflected people's unwavering trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP's politics of development.

Shah also congratulated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party State President Bhabesh Kalita, BJP Assam Pradesh and the party's ally.

BJP national president JP Nadda said the party's massive victory in the Assam municipal elections reflected that the people are in full support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Act East" policy.

"BJP's massive victory in the municipal elections of Assam shows that the public's confidence in PM Modi's "Act East" policy has been welcomed by the people of Assam. I congratulate and thank the people of Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma," tweeted the BJP chief.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 08:01 PM IST