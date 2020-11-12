After Bihar, its misson Bengal for BJP

The victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, BJP’s message is clear, next it is mission Bengal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chose to visit West Bengal to address party workers in an organizational meet last week signalling the saffron party’s interest in bagging 200 or 294 Assembly seats in the 2021 West Bengal elections, stated Shah.

Furthermore Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his speech on Wednesday at the BJP headquarters in Delhi hinted at turning attention towards West Bengal. “Today, those unable to challenge us, some of those people have adopted the path of murder of our workers. In some parts of the country they think that by killing BJP workers they will fulfil their ambitions. I do not think I need to warn them, because in a democracy, the people speak,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP is lashing out at the Trinamool Congress(TMC) over attacking BJP workers in the last few months in the state calling it a dent in the law and order situation.