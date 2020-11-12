After Bihar, its misson Bengal for BJP

The victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, BJP’s message is clear, next it is mission Bengal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chose to visit West Bengal to address party workers in an organizational meet last week signalling the saffron party’s interest in bagging 200 or 294 Assembly seats in the 2021 West Bengal elections, stated Shah.
Furthermore Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his speech on Wednesday at the BJP headquarters in Delhi hinted at turning attention towards West Bengal. “Today, those unable to challenge us, some of those people have adopted the path of murder of our workers. In some parts of the country they think that by killing BJP workers they will fulfil their ambitions. I do not think I need to warn them, because in a democracy, the people speak,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The BJP is lashing out at the Trinamool Congress(TMC) over attacking BJP workers in the last few months in the state calling it a dent in the law and order situation.
The BJP has spelt out an ambitious plan of winning by 2/3rd majority and the TMC’s is taking the saffron party’s threats seriously. While the TMC is hitting back at the BJP, yet being careful not to show that Mamata’s party is already overpowered by the hard hitting words of the saffron party.
TMC instead is focussing on winning voter’s confidence and focussing on developmental issues to show their good work done towards the welfare of the people. TMC has been in power in West Bengal for two terms and is in no mood to concede to defeat and allow the BJP to colour the state saffron.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)