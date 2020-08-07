After Beirut blast, 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate near Chennai sparks worry

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A total of 740 MTS of seized imported ammonium nitrate is in safe custody at a container freight station here and will be disposed off shortly in an e-auction following all safety measures, Chennai Customs said.

This announcement comes in the backdrop of the massive explosion leading to deaths and widespread damages to property and injuries to people in the Lebanese. The blast was said to have been triggered by the explosion of the chemical stored in a warehouse in the port capital Beirut.

Office of the Commissioner of Customs Chennai on Thursday said, "Chennai Customs has seized 740 MTS imported Ammonium Nitrate due to import policy restrictions prescribed by the Government of India under the Customs Act 1962 read with Explosive Act, 1884 and Ammonium Nitrate Rules, 2012.