After being detained, Priyanka Gandhi allowed to visit Agra to meet family of man who died in police custody

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was earlier in the day detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police while she was on her way to Agra to meet the family of a sanitation worker who died in police custody, has now been allowed to visit.

"Four people have been allowed to visit Agra now...we are going there to meet the family," news agency ANI quoted Priyanka Gandhi as saying.

Gandhi was earlier was stopped at the Lucknow-Agra expressway as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the man's death.

In response, Gandhi said that the moment she tries to visit any other place than the party office, the administration tries to stop her. "The moment I try to visit any place other than the party office, then they (Administration) try to stop me...It is also causing inconvenience to the public," she said.

"They say I can not go to Agra. They stop me wherever I go. Should I keep sitting in restaurants? Just because it is politically convenient for them? I want to meet them, what is the big deal?," she added.

Gandhi's visit to Agra comes a day after a man accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the Jagdishpura police station died in police custody after reportedly his health deteriorated during interrogation.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Arun Valmiki died in police custody. His family is seeking justice. I want to visit that family. What is the UP government afraid of? Why am I being stopped? Today is Lord Valmiki Jayanti... PM Modi spoke big on Buddha but this is attacking his message."

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 05:55 PM IST