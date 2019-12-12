After Bangladesh foreign minister, home minister cancel India visit over CAB

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday cancelled their visits to India over the situation arising out of the passage of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, diplomatic sources said.

Momen cancelled his three-day visit here beginning Thursday hours before his scheduled arrival, a day after he termed as "untrue" Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Khan was scheduled to arrive in Shillong on Friday on a three-day trip, primarily to attend an event relating to Bangladesh's freedom struggle, but he cancelled the visit due to widespread protests against the bill.

The External Affairs Ministry said Momen has conveyed to India about the postponement of his visit from December 12-14 due to scheduling issues and asserted that Shah referred to religious persecution in Bangladesh during the military rule and not under the the current government.