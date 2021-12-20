After Ayodhya and Kashi, Mathura will hopefully get grand temple, says Hema Malini

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Sunday expressed hope that after Ayodhya and Kashi, her Parliamentary constituency of Mathura will also get a grand temple.

BJP MP, who was addressing media in Indore said, "After the restoration of Ram Janmabhoomi and Kashi, naturally Mathura is also very important. I am invited to Kashi and I am going on Monday." "Being the MP of Mathura, which is the birthplace of Lord Krishan who is the symbol of love and affection, I will say that there should be a grand temple. A temple is already there and can be beautified like Modi ji developed Kashi Vishwanath corridor," she said.

She further said that the renovation and redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath was very difficult and for the last few years no one thought about bringing such changes.

"This change (renovation and redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath) was very difficult. This shows his (Modi's) farsightedness. This will also happen in Mathura."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13 inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

A total of 23 buildings were inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. It provides a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

