After Arnab Goswami, Postcard News co-founder Mahesh Vikram Hegde heckled at Mangaluru airport

Days after Republic Editor Arnab Goswami was heckled by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra aboard a flight, Postcard News co-founder Mahesh Vikram Hegde faced a similar situation at Mangaluru airport on Friday.

According to The Print, Hegde who is "followed by PM Modi on Twitter" was waiting to board a plane from Mangaluru airport to Bengaluru. Karnataka Congress spokesperson and social worker Kavita Reddy spotted him. She along with two other student activists Amulya Leona and Najma Nazeer asked Postcard News co-founder to “prove his Indian-ness” by singing 'Vande Mataram'.

Speaking on the incident, Kavita Reddy said that Mahesh Vikram Hegde asks Muslims to sing 'Vande Mataram' to prove they are Indians, so they asked him to sing the national song and prove his Indian-ness.

“When we sit on TV debates, he calls us anti-nationals, he demands that we sing Vande Mataram. He asks Muslims to sing it to prove they are Indians. So we wanted to ask him to prove his Indian-ness to us. If he was a true patriot, he would have sung,” she said.

However, Hegde said that the women were showing their frustration and nothing else. He said, “They were showing their frustration, that’s all. There may be hundreds of such situations where I would be heckled in the future, but that will not stop me from speaking against the tukde tukde gang, those who oppose CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) for no reason or those who insult our PM Modi and HM Shah.”

Watch Video: