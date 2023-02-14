Jairam Ramesh hits back at Amit Shah: 'Why our speeches in Parliament on Adani being expunged?'

After Amit Shah's interview, Cong leader Jairam Ramesh holds press conference; demands strict probe on Adani |

New Delhi: Hours after Home Minister Amit Shah interview to news agency ANI, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh held a press conference at the AICC headquarters on Tuesday.

Ramesh alleges of speech expungement threats by BJP

During his press conference, Ramesh alleged that the BJP leaders were threatening opposition on speaking over the Adani-Hindenburg controversy. Ramesh said that they are being told that there speeches shall be expunged in the Parliament if they raise the issue of Adani.

last week, at least 18 references from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha linking the rise in fortunes of businessman Gautam Adani with BJP's term at the Centre were expunged from the House record.

Demands strict probe against Adani

"Despite multiple requests from all the opposition parties to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), the government is still not cooperating over the formation," said Ramesh. Hence, he demanded for a strict probe against Adani and urged the judicial system to be very vigilant in the matter.

'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of', says Amit Shah over allegations

Jairam Ramesh's press conference came after Amit Shah, the union home minister, stated that it will not be appropriate for him to comment given that the Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter and that there is nothing "for the BJP to hide or be afraid of" despite the opposition targeting the BJP-led government over the Hindenburg-Adani controversy.

"The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter, it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of," Shah said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

With the Congress and other Opposition parties accusing the government of favouritism and crony capitalism, the Hindenburg-Adani issue has escalated into a significant political scandal. They brought up the matter during the parliament's budget session and demanded an investigation by a joint parliamentary committee.

On this matter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also come under attack from the Opposition parties.

