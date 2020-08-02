After Amit Shah now Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests COVID-19 positive

After Union Minister Amit Shah, now, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has tested positive on Sunday. He is being taken to the hospital for further treatment.
The CM also said that he is doing fine and was being hospitalised on the recommendation of doctors.
He requested all those who came in contact with him the recent days to take precautions and quarantine themselves.
Informing about his health, he tweeted, "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine."
Earlier in the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID19 and was taken to the hospital.
Yediyurappa wished the Home Minister a speedy recovery just few hours before the CM tested positive.
The Minister took to Twitter to inform about the same and said, "On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done."
On Saturday, Shah addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' organized by ICCR Delhi on the 100th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak.
