After Amit Shah, now Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for COVID-19

Another member of Prime Minister Modi's cabinet has now tested positive for COVID-19. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has been admitted to Medanta Hospital.
He confirmed the same through a tweet.
"After seeing symptoms of COVID-19, I got tested. The report has comeback as positive. On the advice of doctors, I have been admitted to hospital and I am healthy," he wrote.
While it is unclear if Pradhan was at the Cabinet Meeting held at the end of July to discuss the the National Education Policy, sources told PTI that he had met Home Minister Amit Shah last week. Shah too is at the Medanta Hospital, having been admitted on Sunday after contacting the virus.
While there had been debate after news of Shah testing positive as to whether Prime Minister Modi would still be attending the Ayodhya Ram Temple event on August 5, the Prime Minister's office had clarified that everything would proceed as earlier planned. Officials had emphasised that social distancing measures had been adequately followed when the Prime Minister had last met Amit Shah and the Cabinet.
Following the news many political leaders from across party lines took to Twitter wishing the Rajya Sabha MP a speedy recovery.
Pradhan is one of the several high-profile names to have tested positive.
Others include Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also been diagnosed with the infection and is being treated at privately-owned Kauvery Hospital.
(With inputs from agencies)
